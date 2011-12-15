Alex Todaro

Adult Swim Show Detail

Alex Todaro
Alex Todaro
  • Save
Adult Swim Show Detail adult swim harvey birdman poster todaro gallery 1988 wings suitcase
Download color palette

working on my poster for the gallery 1988 adult swim show. i'm open to comments although i'm pretty early in developing this.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Alex Todaro
Alex Todaro

More by Alex Todaro

View profile
    • Like