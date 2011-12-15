Fred LeBlanc

Roundabout v2

Fred LeBlanc
Fred LeBlanc
  • Save
Roundabout v2 roundabout jquery plugin ampersand ligatures
Download color palette

After about four months of work, I'm launching Roundabout v2 tomorrow. Of course, four months of work means about two months building the plugin and then two months building the page for it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Fred LeBlanc
Fred LeBlanc

More by Fred LeBlanc

View profile
    • Like