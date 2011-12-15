Logo - Back to the drawing board

Dave Yankowiak

After all the experimenting, I think I'm going to back to a variation of my original logo. Most clients say they prefer this one, so I'm going to keep them happy. :) I switched to a serif font for the text and now I'm digging the simplicity. Onward!

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
    • Like