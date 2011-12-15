Dan Christofferson

Show, Don't Tell

Dan Christofferson
Dan Christofferson
Show, Don't Tell mural portland beeteeth owen jones
Gold acrylic on reclaimed barnwood. A piece I did for an agency in Portland called Owen Jones & Partners.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Dan Christofferson
Dan Christofferson

