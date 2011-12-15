Dan Christofferson

Bobcat

Dan Christofferson
Dan Christofferson
  • Save
Bobcat mural bobcat balloon beeteeth illustration owen jones portland
Download color palette

A piece of a mural I worked on over the weekend for a small but awesome agency in Portland called Owen Jones. The idea was to illustrate this character, Owen, a world-traveler and heartbreaker.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Dan Christofferson
Dan Christofferson

More by Dan Christofferson

View profile
    • Like