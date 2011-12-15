Lea Verou

Logo for dabblet.com

Lea Verou
Lea Verou
  • Save
Logo for dabblet.com logo dabblet
Download color palette

Custom font. I don't like the last 2 letters very much, but couldn't think of another way to do them and still follow the overall concept.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Lea Verou
Lea Verou

More by Lea Verou

View profile
    • Like