Scott Perket

Equipxp Icons (final state)

Scott Perket
Scott Perket
Hire Me
  • Save
Equipxp Icons (final state) vector icons illustration tiles tiling filters filtering product page
Download color palette

Vector illustrations for 50+ heavy equipment product lines for EquipXP in their final state as seen on the website.

B7237b07e3e17babe8316042fb886182
Rebound of
Product Line Icons (raw)
By Scott Perket
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Scott Perket
Scott Perket
Forge prv Google, Facebook, Zendesk, Square, AWS, Salesforce
Hire Me

More by Scott Perket

View profile
    • Like