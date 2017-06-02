Ghani Pradita
Event App Interaction Concept

Event App Interaction Concept
Hello Dribbble community!

I decided to continue exploring the Event app concept I started few weeks ago. This one is the GIF interaction concept when user open their saved event. I made this interaction in Principle.

Feel free to drop some feedbacks :)

Rebound of
Event App Exploration
Posted on Jun 2, 2017
