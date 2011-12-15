Matt Wiebe

ttfautohint = wow

Matt Wiebe
Matt Wiebe
  • Save
ttfautohint = wow webfonts typography ttfautohint nevis hinting truetype
Download color palette

ttfautohint is awesome for un-sucking your type on Windows. Had a chance to revisit a project from a year ago and ran Nevis through ttfautohint.

Not as good as manual hinting, way better than nothing.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Matt Wiebe
Matt Wiebe

More by Matt Wiebe

View profile
    • Like