Diana Mounter

Broctolinicat

Diana Mounter
Diana Mounter
  • Save
Broctolinicat octocat github pink broccolini illustration
Download color palette

This is what I dressed up like for the GitHub dodgeball competition.
http://a6.sphotos.ak.fbcdn.net/hphotos-ak-snc7/382273_10100686813621842_5121952_59898986_117360231_n.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Diana Mounter
Diana Mounter
Cats and design systems

More by Diana Mounter

View profile
    • Like