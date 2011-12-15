Marcelo Schultz

Wounds

Marcelo Schultz
Marcelo Schultz
  • Save
Wounds typography illustration drawing lettering type design texture
Download color palette

I'm not sure about the ornaments yet! Just doodling for a while. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Marcelo Schultz
Marcelo Schultz

More by Marcelo Schultz

View profile
    • Like