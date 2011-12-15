100% CSS3 U.I

Last week I posted up the Photoshop snap of this U.I.

After watching a great web conf from Fronteers by http://lea.verou.me, I was inspired to attempt to replace the form elements, particularly the radio buttons with images using CSS3 pseudo selectors.

It's online and working using PHP for the math. Please check it out in the latest webkit and FF to see it in it's full glory.

http://www.weblaunchr.com/whatsmympg

Thanks