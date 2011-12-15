Sarah Zimmerman

O.W.L.

Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman
  • Save
O.W.L. owl logo icon bird
Download color palette

The logo is definitely starting to grow on me. And a big thank you to Matt Scribner for his helpful feedback on here :)

Eafbcc749c147e417eed5ce4da2094ac
Rebound of
Owl Rebound
By Sarah Zimmerman
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman

More by Sarah Zimmerman

View profile
    • Like