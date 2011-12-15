Andy Luce

You are beautiful.

Andy Luce
Andy Luce
Hire Me
  • Save
You are beautiful. lettering calligraphy typography texture
Download color palette

Just finished up a painting for the upcoming You Are Beautiful exhibition at the Mission Cultural Center in San Francisco. This is the type!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Andy Luce
Andy Luce
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andy Luce

View profile
    • Like