Spanish Playing Cards Suits

Spanish Playing Cards Suits playing cards baraja suits sword espada club basto gold coin oro cup copa
Spanish Playing cards suits, based on a late medieval deck. From left: swords, clubs, gold (coins), cups.

Edit: The background woodblock was made by Simon Wintle. You can see it at his son's dribbble account.

(I hope Adam Wintle doesn't mind I used it.)

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
