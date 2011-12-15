Anthony Dines

Twitter module

Anthony Dines
Anthony Dines
  • Save
Twitter module bubble bird words twitter grid lightning bolt texture paper cooper meta
Download color palette

Another shot from the footer of my forthcoming personal site update.

This will show the most recent Twitter update from me. Had some fun with the bottom right corner of it, which you can see here. BLAH BLAH BLAH!! :)

p.s. lightning bolts are totally required. duh.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Anthony Dines
Anthony Dines

More by Anthony Dines

View profile
    • Like