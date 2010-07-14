Dani Nordin

Embarrassment. I has it.

Dani Nordin
Dani Nordin
  • Save
Embarrassment. I has it.
Download color palette

Pretty much my very first website ever, back in 2001. This monstrosity is still live, on Tripod, and I can't get rid of it because I have no idea what my account was under and the e-mail address no longer exists.

Ed0d6fe2a5266e0339a8e668a68c09a1
Rebound of
What Were You Working On?
By Trent Walton
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
Dani Nordin
Dani Nordin

More by Dani Nordin

View profile
    • Like