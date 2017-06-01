05 - Delete

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Simple little strike out style delete interaction. Wouldn't it be so much more fun to check something off a list, or delete something if it worked like this?
The rules: I will only be using black, white, and grey (very select use of red for error states and the like). This will be not only for the challenge, but also to make sure the focus is on the interaction and animation. Also, I will be trying my best to make sure these animations are compatible with the Lottie library so they can be used in web/software projects easily.
Attached is a JSON file as well as the After Effects file for reference.
