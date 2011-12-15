Jake Page

Captain Hook

Jake Page
Jake Page
  • Save
Captain Hook captain hook peter pan childrens book illustration pencil
Download color palette

I've lately been tackling some character designs from the story of Peter Pan. Here is a version of Captain Hook that I'm begun to settle on after working through about 15 others. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Jake Page
Jake Page

More by Jake Page

View profile
    • Like