The top of my coffee table

The top of my coffee table
I'm not religious myself, but I do love a good glowing cross. This is Signpainters One Shot on top of a glass that was spray-painted white. I painted the reverse image, so I could turn the glass upside down, and have the smooth glossy surface for the table. There are lights underneath.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
