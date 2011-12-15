Heather Stacoviak

Connect Logo - Customer Newsletter

Heather Stacoviak
Heather Stacoviak
  • Save
Connect Logo - Customer Newsletter
Download color palette

Creating a customer e-newsletter for electricity and gas. This is the logo that I am working on for it.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Heather Stacoviak
Heather Stacoviak

More by Heather Stacoviak

View profile
    • Like