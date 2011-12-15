Michele Rosenthal

Fashioney 2

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashioney 2 illustration vector fashion dress pattern woman clothes
Download color palette
Ca445e0fdc4337b6cf2df491ef4a0e93
Rebound of
Fashioney
By Michele Rosenthal
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes
Hire Me

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like