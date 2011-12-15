Tom Davies

Stephen Muldoon Bespoke

Tom Davies
Tom Davies
  • Save
Stephen Muldoon Bespoke logo branding
Download color palette

Logo for bespoke tailor in Cheshire http://www.stephenmuldoon.com/

B84ec128c6b0de8b8b8709b63b1ebbfd
Rebound of
Stephen Muldoon
By Tom Davies
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Tom Davies
Tom Davies

More by Tom Davies

View profile
    • Like