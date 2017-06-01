Header transition

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Interaction shows a change in the color of the header and the location of the indicator when there are specific contents in a given area.
Download Link：
https://share.protopie.io/3wcDRFmQf4Z