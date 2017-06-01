ProtoPie

Header transition

ProtoPie
ProtoPie
  • Save
Header transition prototype gif animation interaction protopie
Download color palette

This Interaction shows a change in the color of the header and the location of the indicator when there are specific contents in a given area.

Download Link：
https://share.protopie.io/3wcDRFmQf4Z

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2017
ProtoPie
ProtoPie
Free your ideas with the most intuitive prototyping tool.

More by ProtoPie

View profile
    • Like