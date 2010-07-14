Eva Crawford

Ether Shadows

web photography wordpress
getting ready to dig in a bit further to customize my good friend Luther Gerlach's new web presence. The skeleton WP framework is by the awesome graphpaper press. Keep your eyes out for future work on this site, his work is epic. Luther custom built what is now the largest plate camera in the world. This photo on the homepage is not a photoshop trick that's his young daughter Amelie.

Posted on Jul 14, 2010
