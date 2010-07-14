Ether Shadows

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
getting ready to dig in a bit further to customize my good friend Luther Gerlach's new web presence. The skeleton WP framework is by the awesome graphpaper press. Keep your eyes out for future work on this site, his work is epic. Luther custom built what is now the largest plate camera in the world. This photo on the homepage is not a photoshop trick that's his young daughter Amelie.