Ryan Rushing

Business Card site

Ryan Rushing
Ryan Rushing
  • Save
Business Card site pixel pattern macro-site mini-site business card site
Download color palette

Working on a mini "business card" style of a website.

Also, what is the Dribbble community's opinion of these types of sites? Pointless? Great idea?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
Ryan Rushing
Ryan Rushing
Lettering artist, type designer, and all-around lovely lady.

More by Ryan Rushing

View profile
    • Like