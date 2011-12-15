Sharon Brener

Eff This Noise

Eff This Noise expletive quick sketch lettering fun by hand
Maybe there's something wrong with me, but I really enjoy writing workplace-inappropriate things in elegant script. You?

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
