Lift Off 8bit ibooks diary the last rocket
First pass at a cover for my The Last Rocket Development Diary, Lift Off. In my effort to grok the epub format I just aped the Book Apart cover dimensions. Probably going to make mine a little squatter. The diary part is done (140 days of notes and related tweets) as is the Preface. Just need to write the Post-Launch and Postmortem sections then insert a boatload of screenshots from development .

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
