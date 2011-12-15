👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
First pass at a cover for my The Last Rocket Development Diary, Lift Off. In my effort to grok the epub format I just aped the Book Apart cover dimensions. Probably going to make mine a little squatter. The diary part is done (140 days of notes and related tweets) as is the Preface. Just need to write the Post-Launch and Postmortem sections then insert a boatload of screenshots from development .