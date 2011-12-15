Matej Hrescak

A little icon exercise

Matej Hrescak
Matej Hrescak
  • Save
A little icon exercise ios icon exercise
Download color palette

I managed to find 2 free hours to flex my illustrator and photoshop muscles a bit.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Matej Hrescak
Matej Hrescak

More by Matej Hrescak

View profile
    • Like