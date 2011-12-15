Dunwich Type Founders

Antique Letters.

Antique Letters. typography typeface font type design
Playing with an antique based on Sybarite. Figuring out how to balance out all these crazy heavy strokes is tough.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
