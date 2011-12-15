Phish Vermont benefit poster

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Snippet of a poster I did for the band Phish and their VT benefit show. The concept was driven around the rebuilding of Vermont after Hurricane Irene did heavy damage through the state. all of the creatures came out to help on this one! All proceeds were donated to the relief efforts and my design time was donated as well.