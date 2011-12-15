Justin Helton

Phish Vermont benefit poster

Phish Vermont benefit poster
Snippet of a poster I did for the band Phish and their VT benefit show. The concept was driven around the rebuilding of Vermont after Hurricane Irene did heavy damage through the state. all of the creatures came out to help on this one! All proceeds were donated to the relief efforts and my design time was donated as well.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
