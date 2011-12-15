Ryan Berg

Acronym in an acronym!

Ryan Berg
Ryan Berg
  • Save
Acronym in an acronym! logo identity
Download color palette

Long story short, I had to work an acronym into an acronym. Here's where I'm at.

The V had to very clearly be for VSA, but be a part of the DVW acronym. The D is based on the shape of VSA's logo. Each letter is custom-drawn, and can still use a little bit of polishing.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Ryan Berg
Ryan Berg

More by Ryan Berg

View profile
    • Like