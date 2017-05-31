Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amy Parker
Fore Design

Red Sox Scores: May 30, 2017

Amy Parker
Fore Design
Amy Parker for Fore Design
Game No. 051

The Red Sox offense put on a show Tuesday night, with over half of the lineup hitting home runs, including two from Devin Marrero who’s fighting to keep his job at third base before Pablo Sandoval returns. Despite giving up ten hits and six runs, Chris Sale managed to strike out nine for his sixth win of the season.

••••
For every Red Sox game this season, @Dan Perrera and I will be visualizing the final score. Our ground rules: scores must be posted before the first pitch of the next game and must represent the final score. New for this year: home games will be on a white background, away games on black, and the Red Sox will always be red.

Follow the whole project here or get weekly recaps in your inbox.

Fore Design
Fore Design

