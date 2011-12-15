Steve Gibbs

Merry Christmas Final

Steve Gibbs
Steve Gibbs
  • Save
Merry Christmas Final sketch drawing sketch book christmas card illustrator process final
Download color palette
952868cac4efca50698c2db7ec3d0ac8
Rebound of
Merry Christmas Process 2
By Steve Gibbs
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Steve Gibbs
Steve Gibbs

More by Steve Gibbs

View profile
    • Like