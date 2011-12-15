Michele Rosenthal

Fashioney

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashioney illustration vector fashion dress pattern woman clothes
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes
Hire Me

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like