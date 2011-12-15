Jason São Bento

Zelda tribute poster

Jason São Bento
Jason São Bento
  • Save
Zelda tribute poster zelda poster sketch tribute
Download color palette

Working late on my Zelda tribute poster.
Sketch done! Next time to re-draw it in illustrator!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Jason São Bento
Jason São Bento

More by Jason São Bento

View profile
    • Like