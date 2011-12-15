UNLEASH TEASER

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
sneak preview of a global marketing campaign launching in a few days.
the consistent element throughout the ads [both print and web] was created with spray paint to add texture and grit. it was a lot of fun to do, especially because it's a rare occasion that we get to work off the computer.
view the making of the font here on flickr.