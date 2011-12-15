jaci raia

UNLEASH TEASER

print advertising web
sneak preview of a global marketing campaign launching in a few days.

the consistent element throughout the ads [both print and web] was created with spray paint to add texture and grit. it was a lot of fun to do, especially because it's a rare occasion that we get to work off the computer.

view the making of the font here on flickr.

Dec 15, 2011
