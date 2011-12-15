Joey Ellis

Funished

Funished disney music band illustration characters
K. Final shot. Promise. No more Louies.

Some process work over on the blog: http://www.joeyblog.com/2011/12/band-of-louies.html

Rebound of
The Last Louie
By Joey Ellis
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
