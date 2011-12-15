Maki Myers

Glossy Twitter Bar css twitter glossy download clean shiny html free
Just made this glossy twitter feed bar freebie :D you can download the PSD and HTML here. I'd love some feedback, thanks.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
