Nathan Lemon

First Shot

Nathan Lemon
Nathan Lemon
  • Save
First Shot winter illustration trees snow house red
Download color palette

In my position I regularly send out emailers, this is a portion of the illustration for one of them before I have to go and put a bunch of text and donation links all over it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Nathan Lemon
Nathan Lemon

More by Nathan Lemon

View profile
    • Like