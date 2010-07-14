Jason O'Brien

UI revision

UI revision css3 buttons application ui
Laying down some style. All buttons are entirely CSS except for the icon images, and this layout is using a fluid width.

Rebound of
UI design for web app
By Jason O'Brien
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
