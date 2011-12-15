Justin Helton

Avetts Track29

Justin Helton
Justin Helton
  • Save
Avetts Track29 avett brothers typography gigposter poster vintage
Download color palette

Type setting for a new poster for the Avett Brothers that I am releasing at their show on December 30th in Chattanooga, TN.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Justin Helton
Justin Helton

More by Justin Helton

View profile
    • Like