Jason O'Brien

UI design for web app

Jason O'Brien
Jason O'Brien
  • Save
UI design for web app css3 buttons application ui
Download color palette

Rough pass on initial design direction for a web app that allows you to manage lists of music (among other things).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
Jason O'Brien
Jason O'Brien

More by Jason O'Brien

View profile
    • Like