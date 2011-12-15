Ron Lewis

Blade Runner (1982)

bladerunner nexus texture origami
"It's too bad she won't live! But then again, who does? - Gaff

Started the year off with movie shots. . . seems fitting to end the year on them.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
