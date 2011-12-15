Mike Cummings

Trip Finder 001

Mike Cummings
Mike Cummings
  • Save
Trip Finder 001 map ui ux colors paper texture dropdown icons tags filter search web css3 javascript jquery
Download color palette

Part of a "Trip Finder" concept currently in the works. The idea is that the user is able to use the filters to find the right "adventure" for them :D

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Mike Cummings
Mike Cummings

More by Mike Cummings

View profile
    • Like