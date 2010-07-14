Allison Grayce

Proximo

Proximo typography 3d texture vintage
Had some spare time today to practice my typography skills. (Bare with me if the perspective is off at all) Decided to use my dogs name "Proximo" as my subject :) Kind of makes his name sounds like a superhero!

Posted on Jul 14, 2010
