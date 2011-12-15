Cristian Lungu

Mpz Boys

Mpz Boys illustration character monster punk zombie game
Characters and clothes for the My Pet Zombie game, created for Riptide Games.
You can check the game here: http://itunes.apple.com/app/my-pet-zombie/id424615076?mt=8

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
