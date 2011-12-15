Get Iconpaper

A little something I'm working on (on pause right now, final exams time :p). With CSS3 buttons. For the function (post-it) I tried to design something simple, a default design for websites.

I'll improve the buttons (3 state buttons). And, maybe add some informations in the function.

Also, I need to change the font used in the function, suggestions for a web safe font? Of course CSS file is provided so it's easy to change the font, I only need a default one.