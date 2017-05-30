Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free line art photography logo

This line art photography logo is a simple, yet elegant logo for photographers. It is completely free for both personal and commercial use.

This freebie contains a PSD file with the logo template in both dark and light versions, links to the free font download and a commercial license!

Download it here: https://thehungryjpeg.com/freebie/68847-free-line-art-photography-logo/

Posted on May 30, 2017
