20

20 20 mosaic gotham collage book cover the message trust
We've just created a book to celebrate the last 20 years of The Message Trust. It's a book full of photos, and amazing stories and testimonies of what God has done over the years. A particular highlight was searching through the hilarious archive of photos! Will put more images of layout soon, but for now enjoy the cover - a mosaic of all the images that make up the book.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
